Emmanuel Macron draws Nigerian wonder kid closer to his dream

It took Kareem Waris only one hour to sketch a portraiture of a model that is close to his heart.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

When Kareem Waris visited the Pulse headquarters on Thursday, July 19, 2018, it had started to become a familiar feeling for him to be the center of attention.

Two weeks prior, he gathered the attention of Lagos residents and indeed the entire world, when he skillfully sketched a portraiture of France President Emmanuel Macron.

He is quite knowledgeable. Nigerian wonderkid Kareem Waris explains an ongoing drawing.

(Pulse)

 

On Tuesday, July 3, 2018, the latter who was on a two-day visit to Nigeria arrived the Afrika Shrine to reveal the launch of the Season of African Cultural Season.

According to reports, the event is expected to hold in France in the year 2020.

This turned out a big moment for Waris - his sketch drew appreciation from across the hall. The perfect lines he drew ensured a tweet from Macron appraising the quality of the work of art.

 

On Instagram over 87 thousand people including world celebrities follow his work. It is perhaps proof of the young chap’s unique endowment.

On his visit to Pulse, he sets a new personal record when he finished a drawing of a model in just an hour.

It was a sketch of his family friend who is close to his heart.

Kareem Waris now has over 87,000 people following him on IG.

(Pulse)

Kareem Waris can be easily described as a kid with thoughts far advanced than his age.

Some children in his category may not have felt a need to make use of big words - Waris is a rare exception when he included the word “aboriginal” while breaking down the meaning of his nickname Waspa.

There is a sense of maturity about 11-year-old Kareem Waris who is captured focusing on a drawing.

(Pulse)

 

Eleven years of existence has not been such an easy ride for the wizkid.

His family is not able to afford luxuries but that will not deter him. He seemed convinced as many people will believe, that the future holds bright promises.

At such a young age, the world for him is literally there for the taking.

