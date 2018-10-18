Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

In Kaduna, the EFCC have gotten a hold on an internet fraudster Adamu who was reportedly exposed by his dad.

According to a report on IG the suspect was a secondary school student in April 2017 when his father sold him out to the anti-graft commission.

Adamu had reportedly told his dad about a profit that ensured that he is able to buy "a house and a shop valued over N2 Million." The EFCC reportedly opened a case of conspiracy and theft following this report.

A farmer in Plateau state Porong Daniel Nash has been identified as the victim in Adamu's fraudulent activities. He is alleged to have withdrew money from Nash's bank account and shared to his own.

So far, a sum of N939,000 has reportedly been recovered since EFCC commenced investigation.

The suspect was able to name some accomplices who have been interrogated by the commission.