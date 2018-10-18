Pulse.ng logo
Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC

A father was not satisfied about his son's explanation concerning a deal that got him a house so he reports him to the EFCC.

  • Published:
Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC play

Some amount of money have been recovered by the EFCC since it began an internet fraudster for conspiracy and theft.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

In Kaduna, the EFCC have gotten a hold on an internet fraudster Adamu who was reportedly exposed by his dad.

According to a report on IG the suspect was a secondary school student in April 2017 when his father sold him out to the anti-graft commission.

Adamu had reportedly told his dad about a profit that ensured that he is able to buy "a house and a shop valued over N2 Million." The EFCC reportedly opened a case of conspiracy and theft following this report.

Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC play

Nigerian internet fraudsters dubbed "Yahoo Boys" post fake profiles on gay dating sites then force the victim to pay money for their silence

(AFP)

ALSO READ: Internet fraudsters want money, and they are eating poo-poo while at it

A farmer in Plateau state Porong Daniel Nash has been identified as the victim in Adamu's fraudulent activities. He is alleged to have withdrew money from Nash's bank account and shared to his own.

So far, a sum of N939,000 has reportedly been recovered since EFCC commenced investigation.

The suspect was able to name some accomplices who have been interrogated by the commission.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

X
