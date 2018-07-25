Catholic priest's killers to be hanged 2 years after killing him

news

Two years after the kidnap and killing of Catholic priest, Fr. John Adeyi, a High Court in Makurdi have sentenced two of the surviving suspects to death by hanging.

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two of the surviving suspects were found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging.

Fr. John Adeyi, a Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and Parish Priest of Catholic Church Okpoga, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on April 24, 2016 after which he was killed.

Adeyi was killed after the kidnappers reportedly collected a ransom after which his body was dumped in a farm near Otukpo.

A team of the Nigerian police led by ACP Abba Kyari arrested four of the kidnappers few months after the kidnap and eventual killing.

ALSO READ: Murder: Benue police arrest Catholic priest's killer

Kidnappers kill Imo Catholic

Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo who was the head of the diocese was kidnapped on Friday, September 1, 2017, at Banana Junction, Amaifeke, Orlu, while his corpse was found in Omuma, in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state the following day.

The State Police Command had arrested five suspects, including a dismissed police officer who all confessed to the kidnapping and the murder of the priest.