Building collapses, crushes 10-year-old to death in Delta

news

A 10-year-old drummer, Jeffery Enukanehire has been killed following the collapse of a Catholic Church on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

According to Vanguard, worshippers had gathered at St. Paul Catholic Church at Adagbrassa in Okpe local government area of Delta State for the morning mass, when the building caved in.

Enukanehire died immediately as a section of the building crushed him while he was drumming during the praise session, the report stated.

Delta state Governor reacts

In his reaction, the Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa expressed sadness over the incident.

Okowa also asked the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye to visit the site of the collapse and investigate the incident.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Charles Aniagwu.

Okowa said “This is indeed a very sad and unfortunate incident. On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State I commiserate with the family of the deceased and those injured, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chairman of Okpe Local Government Council, Chief Julius Scott, the Orodje of Okpe, HRM, Orhue 1, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd) and the entire Ugolo community in Okpe Kingdom over the unfortunate incidence.

“It is our prayer that the soul of the deceased will rest in peace, and that the injured will experience quick recovery. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the people of Ugolo in Okpe Kingdom over this tragedy.”

Dead boy’s father speaks

Narrating how it happened, the father of the drummer who died said “We had just finished the morning prayer for the 7a.m mass when the wall collapsed on my son.

“We had gone for service in company of my wife and five children when the unfortunate incident occurred.

ALSO READ: Flood claims 14 lives in Niger

“The wall on the left side of the building collapsed and subsequently pulled the other sections of the building down on the worshippers.

“My son had succeeded in freeing himself from the initial wall that fell on him when another section of the building fell and crushed him to death.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also described the building collapse as a sad and regrettable incident.