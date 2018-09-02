Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Building collapses, crushes 10-year-old to death in Delta

Tragedy Church building collapses, crushes 10-year-old drummer to death in Delta

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the state commissioner of works to visit the site and ascertain the cause of the collapse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
10-year-old drummer crushed to death as Church collapses in Delta play

Picture of a collapsed building (Illustration)

(Ladun Liadi)

A 10-year-old drummer, Jeffery Enukanehire has been killed following the collapse of a Catholic Church on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

According to Vanguard, worshippers had gathered at St. Paul Catholic Church at Adagbrassa in Okpe local government area of Delta State for the morning mass, when the building caved in.

Enukanehire died immediately as a section of the building crushed him while he was drumming during the praise session, the report stated.

Delta state Governor reacts

In his reaction, the Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa expressed sadness over the incident.

Okowa also asked the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye to visit the site of the collapse and investigate the incident.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Charles Aniagwu.

Okowa said  “This is indeed a very sad and unfortunate incident. On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State I commiserate with the family of the deceased and those injured, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chairman of Okpe Local Government Council, Chief Julius Scott, the Orodje of Okpe, HRM, Orhue 1, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd) and the entire Ugolo community in Okpe Kingdom over the unfortunate incidence.

“It is our prayer that the soul of the deceased will rest in peace, and that the injured will experience quick recovery. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the people of Ugolo in Okpe Kingdom over this tragedy.”

Dead boy’s father speaks

Narrating how it happened, the father of the drummer who died said “We had just finished the morning prayer for the 7a.m mass when the wall collapsed on my son.

 “We had gone for service in company of my wife and five children when the unfortunate incident occurred.

ALSO READ: Flood claims 14 lives in Niger

“The wall on the left side of the building collapsed and subsequently pulled the other sections of the building down on the worshippers.

“My son had succeeded in freeing himself from the initial wall that fell on him when another section of the building fell and crushed him to death.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also described the building collapse as a sad and regrettable incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualistsbullet
2 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Money Paid With Life Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home [Video]
Revenge Cult members beat policeman to death in retaliation
Barbaric Man arrested after raping his 89-year-old mother who later died
Matter Of Life And Death Nigerian man covered in blood after jumping off building in Malaysia
Dangerous Game Political party business takes woman close to the point of death
Too Dependent Man removes father's eye for not giving him his inheritance
Shayo Na Bastard Policeman allegedly dies from drinking for 2 days non stop

Metro

Identical Issues Man wants $1M after 17-years in prison for lookalike's crime
Policeman allegedly dies drinking for 2 days non stop
Shayo Na Bastard Policeman allegedly dies from drinking for 2 days non stop
5 family members killed by generator fumes
Electricity I make N180,000 monthly, says telephone charger
Federal High Court Lagos
Unbelievable 16-year-old girl allegedly shoots 27-year-old man dead