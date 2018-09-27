Best of Nigeria Investment Expo to be held at Excel, London on 3rd & 4th Oct 2018

news

This promises to be a sellout event with support from Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), which is the Federal Government Agency established in 1995 to promote, co-ordinate and monitor all investments in Nigeria.

“Nigeria Investment Gateway (NIG) currently has a portfolio of over $1bn from her investing partners and is inviting Nigerian owned SMEs and Entrepreneurs to come to the first ever Sole Investment Exhibition in London designed to bring Senior Nigerian Government Officials and Successful Entrepreneurs together with Key Investors from across sectors and continents”.

With additional support from the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), there is no reason to miss this must-attend event in London.

NBCC is the foremost bilateral Chamber in Nigeria with the objective to promote trade and Investment between Nigeria and Britain since its establishment in 1977.

With affiliation to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), it gives her access to a network of 52 chambers of commerce across the UK and the commonwealth.

Following the recent visits to Nigeria from the leaders of the global economy ranging from President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it reiterates the massive investment opportunities that exists within Nigeria and highlights the growing interest of the European countries to expand their trade network and engage with the Nigerian economy POST BREXIT.

Lanre Osibona SSA to President on ICT

"I want to contribute in making the 4th Industrial Revolution, Nigeria's own revolution.

Nigeria will be a hub for young, vibrant and energetic Skilled Workforce for the #4IR".

Kanu Foundation bolsters philanthropy with business and insights

“As a Director and Ambassador for the Nigeria Investment Gateway Limited and Founder of Kanu Heart Foundation, I am keen to promote Nigeria and Nigerian businesses to investors as well as raise funds for worthwhile heart-related causes'.

I will be at #BONIE2018 #BestofNigeria on the 3rd and 4th of October 2018 and would love to meet you there and share ideas on how we can drive investment into Nigeria.

To gain more insight on Investment Opportunities and to understand why there is the sudden surge in interest by world leaders to invest in Nigeria you are invited to attend Best of Nigeria Investment Exhibition BONIE2018.

Exhibitors and Sponsors will have access to our investors and ‘Deal Rooms’ and so we advise that you book your exhibitor space(s) now!

There will be plenty of advice on expanding businesses and a unique opportunity to meet genuine investors in an international environment. It is essential to come if you are looking for investment or funding for a project or business idea.

For investors, it will be an impressive showcase of the virtually untapped opportunities available across many sectors. Nigeria is Africa’s largest nation, with vast mineral resources, agriculture produce, and fantastic tourist attractions, yet still has some amazing investment opportunities.

NIGL look forward to welcoming you, along with many very high-profile invited guests, to The Best of Nigeria Investment Exhibition, BONIE, at the Excel, London on the 3rd and the 4th of October.

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS

Best of Nigeria Investment Exhibition (BONIE2018)NIE is organised by Nigeria Investment Gateway (NIG)—a company registered both in the United Kingdom and Nigeria with offices currently in London, Abuja and Lagos and CODUB Group of Companies.

We also function as an important gateway platform for potential investment and business opportunities; thereby facilitating substantial increase in Foreign Direct Investments into the Nigerian Economy.

NIG is established with the purpose of enabling socio-economic inclusion, business and community engagement and development amongst Nigerians in the diaspora through a range of economic activities, including a prestigious annual investment exhibition and a series of seminars showcasing why Nigeria is ripe and ready for foreign investments post-Brexit.

The Co-Host, CODUB and our main supporter The British International Institute for Leadership and Management (BIILM) are experienced in organising large international events and have been hosting events since 2009 in the UK and Nigeria.

ABOUT OUR SPONSORS AND STRATEGIC PARTNERS

Thanks to all our sponsors and supporters including El-Rehob Corporate Business Consultants, CDP Partnership Limited, Shamar Educational Foundation, RAPHBAMY Nigeria, NVIS, Vivacity PR, Kogi State, Bayelsa State, Delta State, World International Forum for Women, NIPC, NBCC, The Training Room Hire Company, London Chamber of Commerce, British Expertise International, AFFORD, Business Day, Financial Nigeria, Guardian Nigeria, Glam Africa, Nigeria Magazine, Africa Investor, The Voice Media UK, and many more…

BEST OF NIGERIA INVESTMENT EXHIBITION

Date: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th October 2018

Venue: Platinum Suite, ExCel London, E16 1XL, UK

