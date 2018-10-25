Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Architect publicly confesses addiction to sleeping with married women

Nigerian Architect confesses that he's addicted to sleeping with married women

He says though he likes it, he wants to stop but doesn't know the way out.

  • Published:
Architect confesses addiction to sleeping with married women play

Nigerian Architect, Kolade Babajide confesses his addiction to sleeping with married women

(Facebook/Kolade Babajide)

Fresh off the paternity fraud madness that placed Nigeria at Number two on the men who unknowingly parent children that are not theirs, we have another drama.

Recently, a UK-based Nigerian Solutions Architect named Kolade Babajide took to his Facebook page of the same name to state a problem that he enjoys — he confesses that he likes having sex with married women and derives a high from it.

play Kolade Babajide (Facebook/Kolade Babajide)

The University of Southampton graduate went further to say that he wants to stop, but he cannot stop and then asks his Facebook friends for help.

ALSO READ: Why married men cheat in 2018

In the since-deleted post, he says, “Am (I’m) addicted to sleeping with married women. They go for me and I also pursue them. I want to stop this habit. I can’t lie, I enjoy it but I want to stop. The thought of pursuing a married woman gives me this excitement and when we actually have sex, the pleasure and the adrenaline can’t be described. I want to stop, any way out.”

play The Facebook post (Facebook/Kolade Babajide)

In a country already brimming with reported unfaithfulness, this is a problem we do not need.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
2 Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowebullet
3 Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to US-based womanbullet

Related Articles

The Falling Stars Challenge: The new social media trend that rich kids use to show off their wealth
Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe
Nigerian Customs officers intercepts N27m stew imported from China
Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to US-based woman
Watch lady pass out after drinking alcohol for show off (Video)
#JusticeForOchanya 13-yr-old girl dies after being allegedly raped by father and son in Benue
Man struck by thunder while cutting Iroko tree
Nigerian Police murders father of 7 over N100

Metro

Man strips naked to prevent tricycle from being damaged by policeman
Man strips naked to prevent tricycle from being damaged by policeman [Video]
20-yr-old man reportedly rapes 100-yr-old grandmother
20-yr-old man reportedly rapes 100-yr-old grandmother
KFC is about to make your Wednesdays a lot more exciting!
KFC is about to make your Wednesdays a lot more exciting!
Anita Akapson returns from UK base, shot by police in Abuja
Nigerian Police murders father of 7 over N100
X
Advertisement