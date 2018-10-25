news

Fresh off the paternity fraud madness that placed Nigeria at Number two on the men who unknowingly parent children that are not theirs, we have another drama.

Recently, a UK-based Nigerian Solutions Architect named Kolade Babajide took to his Facebook page of the same name to state a problem that he enjoys — he confesses that he likes having sex with married women and derives a high from it.

The University of Southampton graduate went further to say that he wants to stop, but he cannot stop and then asks his Facebook friends for help.

In the since-deleted post, he says, “Am (I’m) addicted to sleeping with married women. They go for me and I also pursue them. I want to stop this habit. I can’t lie, I enjoy it but I want to stop. The thought of pursuing a married woman gives me this excitement and when we actually have sex, the pleasure and the adrenaline can’t be described. I want to stop, any way out.”

In a country already brimming with reported unfaithfulness, this is a problem we do not need.