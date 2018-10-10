Apprentice steals boss's 5-mth-old baby

news

In Lagos, an apprentice identified as Suliat Badmus has been arrested by the police on suspicion of stealing her boss's baby. The suspect reportedly took a 5-month-old child from its mother when a native doctor told her she cannot conceive.

The incident occurred in Ikorodu where the boss Shukurat Opeoluwa is resided. The Nation News gathered that the suspect who has been married for three years took the infant because she loves kids around her.

She became desperate after getting the revelation by the medicine man and resorted to kidnapping the baby when her boss was not looking. The latter was reportedly distracted with a friend when she took it.

ALSO READ: How parents can protect children from kidnappers

Commissioner Imohimi Edgal paraded Badmus on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, according to reports.

Investigations by the police helped in arresting her following an abduction that occurred two weeks prior.