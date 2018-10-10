Pulse.ng logo
Apprentice steals boss's 5-mth-old baby

Mother By All Means Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive

A young lady had been married for three years without a child. She panicked when a native doctor told her she can't have a baby of her own. Now she has a problem with the police.

Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive play

While its mother was distracted with her friend, an apprentice reportedly steals her boss's baby to make it her own.

In Lagos, an apprentice identified as Suliat Badmus has been arrested by the police on suspicion of stealing her boss's baby. The suspect reportedly took a 5-month-old child from its mother when a native doctor told her she cannot conceive.

The incident occurred in Ikorodu where the boss Shukurat Opeoluwa is resided. The Nation News gathered that the suspect who has been married for three years took the infant because she loves kids around her.

She became desperate after getting the revelation by the medicine man and resorted to kidnapping the baby when her boss was not looking. The latter was reportedly distracted with a friend when she took it.

Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive play An apprentice who stole her boss's baby was found two weeks after police were informed about the missing child. (The News Nigeria)

Commissioner Imohimi Edgal paraded Badmus on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, according to reports.

Investigations by the police helped in arresting her following an abduction that occurred two weeks prior.

