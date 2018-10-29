Africa's largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference

Pulse.ng logo
Africa's largest short video community, Vskit hosts talent conference

Vskit, Africa’s largest short video community with over 3 million users hosted its First Talent Conference in Lagos Nigeria.

Vskit mobile app allows anyone to create, share and watch awesome short videos and meet more interesting new friends.

Tagged the First Talent Conference, Vskit is using the platform to appreciate, collaborate and share ideas with our top talents in our video community. To recognise and reward hard work of our top talents and content creators, Vskit is also awarding our MATs (Most Active Talents) in the community.

11R-L Micheal Uzoigwe-Talent Development Manager, Rolly Oyegbata-Talent Development Manager, Jared Guo – Business Development Manager, Sandra Adewumi-Kuyebi –Entertainment & Hotspot Manager, Vince Tang–Product Manager, Micheal Taiwo – Product Manager

 

Vskit looks forward to supporting and promoting talents with great ideas — creatives who love life and have a strong desire to perform, creatives who are willing to record the best in their lives, creatives who love and enjoy the use of fresh and funny videos to showcase their different skills. Vskit boast of giving talents with special skills such as dancing, singing, comedy, musical instrument playing, etc the chance to be famous.

Commenting on the event, Jared Guo, Country Manager, Vskit said:“We are happy to meet, celebrate, reward and meet minds with our top talents and content creators. As a creative community, Vskit will continue to support our talents across Nigeria in helping them to achieve their potentials and goals. We will also continue to scale the apps by developing tools that will give our talents and users more support to enjoy and express themselves."

Held at the GolfView Hotel & Suites, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, the event also witnessed entertaining performances and skits from top talents and celebrities in the creative and arts industry.

 

