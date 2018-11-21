news

A 14-year-old girl has reportedly contracted a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) from sexual abuse by a 74-year-old man who is now in detention.

In a social media post the parents have opted to settle out of court despite objection from residents of a Warri community where the incident occurred.

A rights activist Israel Joe confirms that the victim tested positive to STD.

ALSO READ: Father arrested for raping and infecting his 2-yr-old daughter with an STD

While the girl's family members take a timid approach towards the incident, Joe and other activists have reportedly vowed to pursue justice for the 14-year-old.