The family of a girl raped who reportedly suffered sexual abuse in the hands of an elderly man have opted to settle with the suspect instead of pursuing justice in a courthouse.
In a social media post the parents have opted to settle out of court despite objection from residents of a Warri community where the incident occurred.
A rights activist Israel Joe confirms that the victim tested positive to STD.
While the girl's family members take a timid approach towards the incident, Joe and other activists have reportedly vowed to pursue justice for the 14-year-old.
