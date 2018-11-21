Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

74-yr-old man infects 14-yr-old girl with STD from sexual abuse

74-yr-old man allegedly infects 14-yr-old girl with STD from sexual abuse

The family of a girl raped who reportedly suffered sexual abuse in the hands of an elderly man have opted to settle with the suspect instead of pursuing justice in a courthouse.

  • Published:
74-yr-old man allegedly infects 14-yr-old girl with STD from sexual abuse play

Human rights activists are in support of justice for a girl who reportedly contracted STD from her experience being sexually abused.

(YouTube)

A 14-year-old girl has reportedly contracted a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) from sexual abuse by a 74-year-old man who is now in detention.

In a social media post the parents have opted to settle out of court despite objection from residents of a Warri community where the incident occurred.

A rights activist Israel Joe confirms that the victim tested positive to STD.

ALSO READ: Father arrested for raping and infecting his 2-yr-old daughter with an STD

While the girl's family members take a timid approach towards the incident, Joe and other activists have reportedly vowed to pursue justice for the 14-year-old.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 3 days after DELSU student was declared missing, she is found dead...bullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Metro

Mum hunts down son who reportedly committed murder
Mum hunts down son who reportedly committed murder
Taxi driver strips in front of airport crowd to protest car seizure
Taxi driver strips in front of airport crowd to protest car seizure
Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to withdraw money
DELSU student delivered from snake which quietly crept into her room while she was asleep
DELSU student delivered from snake which quietly crept into her room while sleeping
X
Advertisement