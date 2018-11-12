Pulse.ng logo
65-yr-old man dies while having sex with a 34-yr-old woman

The man had been living his best life, changing women in a hotel room before he passed away.

  • Published:
65-yr-old man dies while having sex with a 34-yr-old woman play

65-yr-old man dies while having sex with a 34-yr-old woman

(Daily Post Nigeria)

A 65-year-old man, Obi Nwoda has died in an Awka, Anambra State hotel room while having sex with his 34-year old lover, Ifeanyi Ayinka. 

The sad event occurred on Sunday, November 11, 2018, two days after the man reportedly lodged in the hotel. Through those days, he reportedly ran through different girls to his sexual satisfaction.

Linda Ikeji’s Blog reports that “The man had been here for two days with different girls visiting him before the unfortunate incident took place. We suspect that he was a businessman.”

Police spokesperson, Haruna Muhammed has said, “There was a report by the management of the hotel in Agu, Awka at the ‘B’ Division that on the same date at about 5pm, one Ifeoma Ayinka, 34 years old of Agu Ukwu in Anaocha LGA, who came to lodge in the hotel with one Obi Nwoda ‘M’ aged 65 years of the same address, was leaving the hotel premises without the said man and when confronted and taken back to the hotel room, they discovered that the man was lying on the bed unconscious.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the scene was visited by police patrol team attached to ‘B’ Division led by the DPO, Odion Ekeinde, and the victim was rushed to the Apex Hospital, Awka, where he was confirmed dead on arrival. The woman alleged that the victim collapsed while making love to her. She was subsequently arrested and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

ALSO READ: Is this bank billboard ad throwing shade?

The man’s body has since been deposited in a morgue.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

