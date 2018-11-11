Pulse.ng logo
Is Sterling Bank billboard ad throwing shade?

Sterling Ban's billboard advert seems to be shaking tables once again.

  • Published:
Is Sterling Bank's new advert throwing shade or is it just coincidence?

(YouTube/abmwfan)

It might seem that a fresh round of bank wars has begun.

Over the weekend, Saturday, November 10, 2018, to be precise a Twitter user @I_pissvodka tweeted a series of photos which featured the billboard of Sterling Bank.

The billboard could be said to be eye-popping as the words "orange is so last season" was written on it. Now, what makes this ad interesting is that the colour orange is synonymous to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

 

Secondly, this week happens to be GT Fashion Weekend, a consumer-focused fashion exhibition and capacity building event that aims to promote enterprise within the fast-growing Nigerian fashion industry sponsored by GTB. The billboards were sighted at different locations in Lagos.

 

On social media, the verdict was that Sterling Bank was throwing shade at GTB.

 

The gist does not stop there. From the pictures on social media, yellow paint was splashed on the controversial words featured on one of the billboards. By who? Maybe, an anonymous vandal.

Is this bank billboard ad throwing shade? play

Apparently someone isn't feeling Sterling Bank's new advert

(Twitter/I_pissvodka)

 

This is not the first controversial ad from Sterling Bank. On Friday, July 20, 2018, Sterling Bank caused a stir on social media when it threw shades at several of its competitors.

Bank Wars Nigerian banks abuse each other on Twitter play

The first shot that started the #BankWars

(Twitter/Sterling Bank)

 

The latest controversial advert has not been posted on any of Sterling Bank's social media accounts.

Pulse has reached out to Sterling Bank for comments on the story.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

