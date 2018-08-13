59-year old man convicted for making 183 videos of tenants

news

A 59-year old man, Paul Dunster has been arraigned at the Portsmouth Royal Court on two counts for recording videos of his tenants having sex.

According to the Portmouth News, Dunster, an Army veteran had two memory cards were found from on him. He planted cameras in his tenants’ bedrooms and bathrooms. On the first memory card, Prosecuting Counsel, David Reid reportedly said, “The first memory card had 18 videos which showed sexual encounters between men and women in the bedroom.”

He continues, “Those videos lasted a total of 20 minutes but none of the tenants were aware of the camera.” On the second memory card, Reilly says, “The second memory card was taken from the bathroom and showed women having baths and showers, who were also totally unaware they were filmed. There was significant planning to this and it was an abuse of trust as the women were tenants.”

Dunster has been given £5,000 fine, and sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days, and pay £500 costs.

Despite Dunster's sick actions, two of his tenants came through for him as character witnesses — one of them featured prominently in some of his 2008 videos.

His Defense Counsel, Daniel Reilly read the woman’s testimony of Dunster describing him as, “him as a kind, caring and a warm-hearted individual.” He continues, “Many residents are extremely grateful he lets them rent rooms the way he does.”

Signifying the weight of his actions, Judge David Melville described it as, “The residents would have been disgusted to know that you had a camera set up in the bedroom showing people having sex. I’m sure people would also have been disgusted to know that you set up a camera in the bathroom to satisfy your sexual needs. It is sad story and one which is disgusting.”

At the time of his conviction, his seven flat portfolio reportedly had a total outstanding 870,000 pound mortgage.