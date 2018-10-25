Pulse.ng logo
20-yr-old man reportedly rapes 100-yr-old grandmother in her bedroom

The noise from a grandmother's bedroom attracted her family members who suspect that the 100-year-old woman might have been raped by a man caught under her bed.

  • Published:
The screams from a grandmother's bedroom reportedly attracted her family members who found a man under the bed.

In West Bengal, India, a 100-year-old grandmother has reportedly been raped by a 20-year-old man. The latter identified as Argha Biswas claims to be under the influence of alcohol.

The victim was reportedly attacked in a bedroom where screams came out attracting family members.

This was confirmed in a report by the Daily Mail UK.

"I heard some strange noises.

"When I looked through the window, I immediately called others to help when I saw my grandmother," the Daily Mail confirms a statement by the victim's granddaughter.

ALSO READ: 13-yr-old girl dies after getting raped by cousin's husband and his son

According to reports, "Biswas has appeared before a local court and will spend 14 days in judicial custody before another hearing takes place."

20-yr-old man reportedly rapes 100-yr-old grandmother play

The accused Argha Biswas says told policemen that he had had too much to drink when he reportedly raped an elderly woman in her house.

 

The accused was reportedly found under the bed of the grandmother.

A senior police officer in India Rupesh Kumar, mentioned this in a Daily Mail report.

"She was sleeping alone in her home. The house wasn't locked as the village culture.

"Her family members found the man when she cried for help.

"When we arrived, we found Argha Biswas under the bed, he was caught by the family members of the old woman."

