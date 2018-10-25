news

In West Bengal, India, a 100-year-old grandmother has reportedly been raped by a 20-year-old man. The latter identified as Argha Biswas claims to be under the influence of alcohol.

The victim was reportedly attacked in a bedroom where screams came out attracting family members.

This was confirmed in a report by the Daily Mail UK.

"I heard some strange noises.

"When I looked through the window, I immediately called others to help when I saw my grandmother," the Daily Mail confirms a statement by the victim's granddaughter.

According to reports, "Biswas has appeared before a local court and will spend 14 days in judicial custody before another hearing takes place."

The accused was reportedly found under the bed of the grandmother.

A senior police officer in India Rupesh Kumar, mentioned this in a Daily Mail report.

"She was sleeping alone in her home. The house wasn't locked as the village culture.

"Her family members found the man when she cried for help.

"When we arrived, we found Argha Biswas under the bed, he was caught by the family members of the old woman."