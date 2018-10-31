Pulse.ng logo
2-yr-old boy kidnapped and sold for N500K in Benue rescued in Aba

The Kidnappers confessed they sold the boy to one Unwa Chibueze and Elizabeth for N500,000.

2-yr-old boy kidnapped and sold for N500K in Benue rescued in Aba

Three weeks after Bemdoo Ajekwe, a 2-yr-old boy was kidnapped by a group of suspected kidnappers in Benue State, the state police command has announced the rescue of the child.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Benue State, Moses Yamu, said four persons arrested in connection with the crime confessed to kidnapping the boy and sold him to one Unwa Chibueze and Elizabeth for N500,000.

Yamu gave the names of the suspects as, Joy Onyeabor 32 years, Lucy Doosur, 29 years, Sunday Udoh, 26 years and Friday Orinya 33 years.

Bemdoo Ajekwe has since been reunited to his family

Bemdoo Ajekwe has since been reunited to his family

(Linda Ikeji)

ALSO READ: Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companies

Explaining how they kidnapped Ajekwe, the syndicate said the boy was with his brother who is about 7-yr-old when they kidnapped him.

They said they lured the older child with the sum of N50 to help them buy bread, leaving the younger child in their care before they whisked him to Aba Abia State.

According to the Benue Police Command, ''Police detectives extended the investigation to Aba in Abia state and recovered/rescued the child Bemdoo Ajekwe on the 23/10/2018. The child has since been reunited to the family while an investigation continues with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the syndicate.”

Missing 4-year-old girl found in Benin orphanage after 7 weeks

Similarly, a 4-year-old Elo Ogidi went missing during a church service at the Christ Embassy, and was found in Benin, Edo state seven weeks after her disappearance.

According to a report by Punch, the young Ogidi was found in an orphanage in Benin after she was kidnapped on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

The news was reportedly confirmed by the young girl's dad, Okpogene Ogidi, who said some suspects were also arrested.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

