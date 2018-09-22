Pulse.ng logo
2 Nigerians arrested for electronic fraud in Kenya

The two Nigerians were arrested alongside a Tanzanian for their alleged involvement in defrauding several local banks in Kenya.

(Nairobi News)

Two Nigerians have been arrested in Kenya for their alleged involvement in electronic fraud.

According to a report by Nairobi News, the Nigerians were arrested alongside a Tanzanian for their alleged involvement in defrauding several local banks in Kenya.

The three were reportedly arrested by the Kenyan police on Friday, September 21, 2018.

The suspects were named as identified as Adebowale Oluwafemi and Uduebor Uche, who are Nigerians and Omari Abby Kajuma, a Tanzanian.

ALSO READ: 5 devilish things Internet fraudsters do to get money

During the arrest, the police reportedly recovered ATM cards, cheque books, laptops among other items.

It was further reported that the police said the three suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday to face electronic fraud charges.

The suspects reportedly defrauded local banks and then had the money withdrawn outside Kenya, according to the police.

Internet fraudsters have used family members for blood money

Prosper plans to use the money he realises from using his parents for wealth ritual to take care of them.

This is what he told policemen when he was arrested. He is a 25-year-old Nigerian youth.

He makes a confession with the clothes of his parents in his hands. They are local Ankara wears commonly patronized by elderly folks in Nigeria.

The youth planned to take the clothes to a black magic priest to perform rituals required to bring him wealth. At 25 years of age, he thinks he has suffered and wants an end to his money issues.

Getting arrested by the police however may ultimately mean his end. He is not alone in his desire for enormous wealth.

