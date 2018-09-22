2 Nigerians arrested for electronic fraud in Kenya

news

Two Nigerians have been arrested in Kenya for their alleged involvement in electronic fraud.

According to a report by Nairobi News, the Nigerians were arrested alongside a Tanzanian for their alleged involvement in defrauding several local banks in Kenya.

The three were reportedly arrested by the Kenyan police on Friday, September 21, 2018.

The suspects were named as identified as Adebowale Oluwafemi and Uduebor Uche, who are Nigerians and Omari Abby Kajuma, a Tanzanian.

During the arrest, the police reportedly recovered ATM cards, cheque books, laptops among other items.

It was further reported that the police said the three suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday to face electronic fraud charges.

The suspects reportedly defrauded local banks and then had the money withdrawn outside Kenya, according to the police.

