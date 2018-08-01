18-year-old teenager pulls out eyes of 74-year-old relative

news

18-year-old Mahad Aziz has been arrested for allegedly pulling out the eyes of his 74-year-old relative.

According to local media reports, Aziz ripped out the eyes of the 74-year-old man during an assault in Rochester, Minnesota, USA.

Rochester Police Chief also said the old man's both eyes and multiple teeth were found missing when the police found him on Friday, July 27, 2018.

The 74-year-old victim reportedly told police also that Aziz used only his hands to rip out his eyes and teeth during the alleged assault.

Aziz was charged Monday, July 30, 2018 with first-degree assault.

Police confirm assault on 74-year-old man

Confirming the assault on the old victim, Captain John Sherwin of the Rochester Police department said, “There are a lot of things that we don’t know.”

“You lose your eyes … there’s no replacement,” Sherwin said.

The police chief also said the nature of the victim’s injuries makes it difficult to determine exactly what happened during the assault.

Sherwin said also said the charge against Aziz was an unusual charge in the region because it requires the victim to have suffered a permanent, disabling injury.

Aziz was initially non-verbal and combative when police arrived at the scene, he was medically evaluated before being taken to jail.