Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe

news

According to a lady on Twitter @Lola__Josh, 30 people lost their lives at Mowe, including 18 NYSC members, while traveling on a luxurious bus from Kaduna to Lagos.

The accident, which she says happened on October 23, 2018, caused traffic from Berger to Mowe. She tweeted "18 Corpers lost their lives this early morning sad. They were 30 passengers, they all lost their lives including the driver of the bus. It happened around Mowe this early morning, it was a night trip coming from Kaduna.”

— Lady with the Lamp (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Of the 18 corps members who will never see home again, @Lola__Josh tells Pulse that nine were still in service and nine were on their way to camp in Lagos when the accident happened.

— Lady with the Lamp (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

She tweeted that, “

— Lady with the Lamp (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Lady with the Lamp (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Lady with the Lamp (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

According to her she was on her way to Ogun State University Teaching Hospital from Berger and she noticed there was outrageous traffic.

ALSO READ: Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

In a chat with Pulse, Lola says, “On my way to Ogun State University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH) from Berger, there was a long traffic, and on getting to somewhere after Mowe, I saw a bus — that conveyed the deceased people — being moved away from the road.

“On getting to OSUTH, I saw the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Toyota Hilux pick-up truck filled with 30 corpses; 18 were Corpers, nice prospective and nine still in service. No one has come to identify the corpses yet.”

An eyewitness also shared a video on Twitter of the accident scene and the traffic it caused.

Authorities have yet to make a statement concerning the ghastly accident.