Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

18 Corpers die in a auto accident at Mowe

Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe

Authorities have yet to make a statement concerning the ghastly accident.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
According to the nurse this was the bus involved in the fatal accident play

According to the nurse this was the bus involved in the fatal accident

(Twitter/Lola__josh)

According to a lady on Twitter @Lola__Josh, 30 people lost their lives at Mowe, including 18 NYSC members, while traveling on a luxurious bus from Kaduna to Lagos.

The accident, which she says happened on October 23, 2018, caused traffic from Berger to Mowe.  She tweeted "18 Corpers lost their lives this early morning sad. They were 30 passengers, they all lost their lives including the driver of the bus. It happened around Mowe this early morning, it was a night trip coming from Kaduna.”

 

Of the 18 corps members who will never see home again, @Lola__Josh tells Pulse that nine were still in service and nine were on their way to camp in Lagos when the accident happened.

 

She tweeted that, “

 

 

According to her she was on her way to Ogun State University Teaching Hospital from Berger and she noticed there was outrageous traffic.

ALSO READ: Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

In a chat with Pulse, Lola says, “On my way to Ogun State University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH) from Berger, there was a long traffic, and on getting to somewhere after Mowe, I saw a bus — that conveyed the deceased people — being moved away from the road.

On getting to OSUTH, I saw the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Toyota Hilux pick-up truck filled with 30 corpses; 18 were Corpers, nice prospective and nine still in service. No one has come to identify the corpses yet.

An eyewitness also shared a video on Twitter of the accident scene and the traffic it caused.

 

Authorities have yet to make a statement concerning the ghastly accident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Naomi leads a powerful prayer session in...bullet

Related Articles

Babysitter smiles in mugshot upon being accused of murdering a baby
Woman who leads kidnap and murder gang has been arrested
19-year old female blogger buys her parents two exotic cars
Sweet Revenge Lawyer robbed by his 2 security guards after he refuses to pay their salaries
Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Naomi leads a powerful prayer session in Palace (Video)
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 141 - Follow The Money featuring Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola and Damilola Alonge

Metro

Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
 
I will return my dowry, my husband can't sexually satisfy me, wife tells court
Domestic Violence
Dissolve my marriage, my husband beats me before sex, woman tells court
Nasarawa state University entrance
Former lecturer in trouble after demanding sex from a married student
X
Advertisement