13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded granddad

A 13-year-old boy, Ibrahim Daniel has recounted the horrors of the Boko Haram insurgents who made him watch as they beheaded his granddad .

Due to this experience, he has developed a hatred for Boko Haram. He hopes to become a soldier in order to have his pound of flesh.

Daniel reportedly shared details of the encounter in an interview with Al Jazeera in the Gwoza town of Borno State. It is one of the places that has experienced deadly attacks carried out by the insurgents.

"Boko Haram, I see them use knife, chop my grandfather's head. The Boko Haram is something that you won't like to see.

"I'd like to be a soldier because anything that them [Boko Haram] do, I'd like to do back to them.

"If me, I see them, me I go carry them. Me I kill am. I can help government. I can help my parents with being soja".

'Islamist group are willing to surrender', says Mama Boko Haram

Mama Boko Haram, whose real name is Hajiya Aisha Wakil is a Nigerian woman who has reportedly had close interaction with Boko Haram. She says the group is ready to surrender in their fight against the government.

She expressed in a chat with Punch News that the Islamist sect felt aggrieved about the killing of their members, a reason why they have taken up arms which created an ongoing war between them and the Nigerian military.

According to Wakil, a fervent devotion to prayer can bring about an end to the unrest in the north east which has recorded deaths of innocent people particularly children and their mothers.

Kidnapping is also not exempted from the atrocities that has characterized Boko Haram who abducted 276 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State.