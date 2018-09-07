Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded granddad

Horror 13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded his granddad

A little boy plans to become a soldier in a bid to pay back Boko Haram for the killing of his grand father. The latter was reportedly beheaded by the group while he watched.

  • Published:
13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded his granddad play

Ibrahim Daniel (Left) wants to become a soldier in order to deal with Boko Haram fighters who reportedly beheaded his granddad.

(Al Jazeera)

A 13-year-old boy, Ibrahim Daniel has recounted the horrors of the Boko Haram insurgents who made him watch as they beheaded his granddad.

Due to this experience, he has developed a hatred for Boko Haram. He hopes to become a soldier in order to have his pound of flesh.

13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded his granddad play

It is still fresh in the mind of a boy named Ibrahim Daniel, how his granddad was killed by members of the Boko Haram Islamist group.

(AFP/File)

 

Daniel reportedly shared details of the encounter in an interview with Al Jazeera in the Gwoza town of Borno State. It is one of the places that has experienced deadly attacks carried out by the insurgents.

"Boko Haram, I see them use knife, chop my grandfather's head. The Boko Haram is something that you won't like to see.

"I'd like to be a soldier because anything that them [Boko Haram] do, I'd like to do back to them.

"If me, I see them, me I go carry them. Me I kill am. I can help government. I can help my parents with being soja".

ALSO READ: Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis

'Islamist group are willing to surrender', says Mama Boko Haram

Mama Boko Haram, whose real name is Hajiya Aisha Wakil is a Nigerian woman who has reportedly had close interaction with Boko Haram. She says the group is ready to surrender in their fight against the government.

She expressed in a chat with Punch News that the Islamist sect felt aggrieved about the killing of their members, a reason why they have taken up arms which created an ongoing war between them and the Nigerian military.

13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded his granddad play

Many Nigerian soldiers have been killed in several ambush laid by the Boko Haram insurgents.

(Punch)

 

According to Wakil, a fervent devotion to prayer can bring about an end to the unrest in the north east which has recorded deaths of innocent people particularly children and their mothers.

Kidnapping is also not exempted from the atrocities that has characterized Boko Haram who abducted 276 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a...bullet
2 Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared...bullet
3 Horrible 15-year-old boy beheads himself with chainsaw after losing...bullet

Related Articles

Sad Holiday Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis
Serial Killer Moroccan refugee in war with women has killed two victims in Finland
Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared for humanity
Defending the Nation A proud Nigerian soldier at war is wishing you a merry Christmas
Painful Death Fearless Nigerian soldier killed by own grenade
Boko Haram 'Islamist group are willing to surrender', says Mama Boko Haram

Metro

Glo highest gainer in voice, data subscribers in July – NCC report
Glo Company highest gainer in voice, data subscribers in July – NCC report
Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m
Shady Business Miracle pastor shot by gunmen who left him unconscious over N5m
A video clip of an actress being grabbed by her boobs has inspired negative comments on Instagram.
PDA Moment Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG
Lawyers in Lagos clamour for probono services for indigent prison inmates
In Yola Mentally sick lawyer causes stir in High Court