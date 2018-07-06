Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed by herdsmen

Sad Holiday Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis

After learning about her father's death, a schoolgirl shed tears as it dawned on her what life means without him.

  • Published:
Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis play

A schoolgirl is consoled after returning home on holiday to find out that her dad has been killed in the Fulani herdsmen crisis.

(Correct NG)

It is likely going to be a sad holiday experience for a schoolgirl who lost her dad in the clash between Fulani herdsmen and local farmers in Plateau state.

At a Heipang I.D.P camp where those affected have found accommodation, her hope of finding her father had no meaning.

Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis play

Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis. A report confirmed that she could not locate her siblings.

(Correct NG)

 

According to a report on IG, he was burnt to death in the crisis which has received attention from international media.

It was also gathered that the schoolgirl could not locate her siblings.

ALSO READ: Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight

The incident coincided with the visit of Hon. Alice Dimlong Asaije a Plateau State House of Assembly member who was there to conduct a needs assessment.

In Nigeria, the Fulani herdsmen crisis has added to a big security challenge in addition to the Boko Haram insurgents.

Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis play

The clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers has led to the loss of many lives.

(Globaltake)

 

The Federal Government of Nigeria has proposed the building of ranches in seven states as a solution but the National Christian Elders Forum has killed against this plan in a Punch News report in June.

According to the news outlet, the move is perceived as a plot to grab lands for the herdsmen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet

Related Articles

Konji Spirit Fulani herdsman caught making love to his cow [Video]
Communal Clash Reprisal attack by herdsmen leaves Adamawa community littered with dead bodies (Graphic Photos)
Red Flag Blood-stained menstrual pad saves woman from herdsmen rape
Business Man Fulani herdsman has made over N100m from Edo abductions
Living With The Enemy Fulani Herdsman kills brother over missing cow
Fulani Herdsmen Army troops nab 3 suspects linked to recent Benue killings
Not Again! Suspected Fulani herdsmen attack, rob passengers enroute Kaduna
Mind Your Business Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight
Unnatural Young Fulani herder competes with calf for mother's breast milk [Video]

Metro

Nimses, a location-based app launches in Nigeria
Nimses Location-based app launches in Nigeria
Man who could not kill himself with bleach makes use of petrol instead
Desperate To Die Man who could not kill himself with bleach tries petrol instead
Bus driver gets trashed in gutter by Okada rider he knocked down
Royal Rumble Bus driver gets trashed in gutter by Okada rider he knocked down
After beating up lawyer black and blue, policemen land boss in trouble
Ruffians After beating up lawyer black and blue, policemen land boss in trouble