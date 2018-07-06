news

It is likely going to be a sad holiday experience for a schoolgirl who lost her dad in the clash between Fulani herdsmen and local farmers in Plateau state.

At a Heipang I.D.P camp where those affected have found accommodation, her hope of finding her father had no meaning.

According to a report on IG, he was burnt to death in the crisis which has received attention from international media.

It was also gathered that the schoolgirl could not locate her siblings.

The incident coincided with the visit of Hon. Alice Dimlong Asaije a Plateau State House of Assembly member who was there to conduct a needs assessment.

In Nigeria, the Fulani herdsmen crisis has added to a big security challenge in addition to the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has proposed the building of ranches in seven states as a solution but the National Christian Elders Forum has killed against this plan in a Punch News report in June.

According to the news outlet, the move is perceived as a plot to grab lands for the herdsmen.