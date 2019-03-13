Organizers of the Gidi Culture Festival have announced the second wave of acts for this year's event scheduled for April 20, 2019.

The 6th edition of the biggest one-day music festival in West Africa which takes place at Landmark Beachfront Victoria Island, unveiled Wande Coal, DJ Cuppy and Sarz who will all be joining the already announced Patoranking, Niniola, Teni, Moonchild Sanelly, DJ Neptune and more on the main stage.

Wande Coal is ready to dominate his debut at Gidi Fest this Easter. The singer offers a distinctive sound and a track record of releasing huge international hits.

His collaborations include everyone from Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Patoranking - who also shares the stage at Gidi Culture Fest this year.

DJ Cuppy, the Nigerian DJ and producer also join the bill this year. Representing a new generation of African women with truly global. She launched her music career in 2014 as the resident DJ for MTV Africa Music Awards and has since made a name for herself in the scene.

Nigerian beat maker Sarz is another leader in the industry, whose unique and inventive approach has seen him produce tracks for the likes of Drake and Wizkid, as well as a host of street anthems.

Being the man behind Come Closer and One Dance - the first song ever to rack up over a billion streams on Spotify - his credentials speak for him.

Leading the movement for the progression of urban youth culture in Africa, Gidi Fest boasts a history of booking the biggest global stars including Wizkid, Davido, Diplo and Burna Boy - whilst providing a platform for the most exciting Next Gen artists, including for 2019:

LAX, Zlatan, Boogey, Mich Straaw, Organya, Famous Bobson, Andre Music, Oladapo, Mo Believe, Flash, Barelyanyhook, Blaqbonez, Tems, Dunnie, Dami Oniru, DJ TMSKD, Goodgirl LA, Wani, Oma Mahmud, Psycho YP, DJ Krowd Krontroller, DJ Nana.

Gidi Fest and Eclipse Live Co-Founder Chin Okeke says:

“We are excited by the sheer diversity of the acts we’re announcing this year, it’s going to be a hell of a show.

2019 will see a return to our roots of promoting the future of African music, whilst many returning acts who have grown in leaps and bounds since the last time they graced the Gidi Fest stage. Expect a beautifully curated experience with a big focus on the culture around the music.”

Now in its 6th year, this is set to be the biggest yet and expects to share the future of African music with even more international visitors than ever before.