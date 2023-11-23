ADVERTISEMENT
Street Hop maestro Zlatan releases Detty December jam '10 Bottle'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Zlatan gears up for Detty December with new single.

Zlatan drops Detty December hit '10 Bottles'
Zlatan drops Detty December hit '10 Bottles'

Following the success of his 'OMO OLOGO' EP just months ago, Zlatan continues to captivate audiences with his versatile talent that effortlessly caters to both the streets and the mainstream.

In this compelling release, Zlatan introduces the intriguing concept of 'Bottle Wars,' a symbolic flex-off among revelers transcending club sections.

Demonstrating his astute awareness of pop culture, Zlatan skillfully weaves together humor, distinctive adlibs, traditional talking drums, and rap prowess to narrate a captivating story that grooves with authenticity.

Beyond a mere celebration of success, '10 Bottles' delves into the profound connection between financial prosperity and essential living, crafting a universal anthem for relaxation. Zlatan leads listeners through life's nuances, subtly emphasizing the transient nature of fair-weathered friendships during adversity and highlighting the ultimate reliance on the divine for wealth.

The track boldly declares that irrespective of lavish expenditures within the club, there will always be individuals who surpass your indulgences. With his storytelling and relatability, Zlatan once again proves that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

