Street Hop maestro Zlatan releases Detty December jam '10 Bottle'

Following the success of his 'OMO OLOGO' EP just months ago, Zlatan continues to captivate audiences with his versatile talent that effortlessly caters to both the streets and the mainstream.

In this compelling release, Zlatan introduces the intriguing concept of 'Bottle Wars,' a symbolic flex-off among revelers transcending club sections.

Demonstrating his astute awareness of pop culture, Zlatan skillfully weaves together humor, distinctive adlibs, traditional talking drums, and rap prowess to narrate a captivating story that grooves with authenticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond a mere celebration of success, '10 Bottles' delves into the profound connection between financial prosperity and essential living, crafting a universal anthem for relaxation. Zlatan leads listeners through life's nuances, subtly emphasizing the transient nature of fair-weathered friendships during adversity and highlighting the ultimate reliance on the divine for wealth.