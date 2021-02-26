On February 26, 2021, Mayorkun and South African rapper, Busiswa featured on the remix of Marlian Music artist, Zinoleesky's hit record, 'Kilofeshe.'

This was teased on Mayorkun's Instagram page on January 11, 2020.

On his verse, Mayorkun whose growth continues to astound many - including his biggest fans, produced yet another earth-shattering verse, on which he revealed his new year's resolution is to do less features.

ALSO READ: Here are the hottest Nigerian artistes of 2020

In Yoruba he sings that, "I have said that I would stop featuring on other people's song, but Zino is like a brother to me..."

'Kilofeshe' dropped off Zinoleesky's debut EP, Chrome Eccentric.

You can stream the song below;