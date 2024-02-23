ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Three of Afrobeats' finest hitmakers combine for the new single 'Big Big Things'.

Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'
Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Recommended articles

Described as the anthem for the ambitious and the chorus of champions of grandeur, Young Jonn's new single is a celebration of the unyielding determination of the hustler and a glimpse into the extravagant pleasures of the superstar life.

The track weaves a narrative of confidence, charisma, and an unwavering pursuit of greatness, leaving an indelible mark on those who believe the grind will eventually pay.

The collaborative effort of Young Jonn, Kizz Daniel, and Seyi Vibez is a harmonious blend of talent, each artist contributing their unique flair and sound to create an unforgettable musical experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Big Big Things' is more than just a song; it's an upbeat, feel-good anthem that serves as a rallying cry for dreamers, go-getters, and anyone with an unrelenting desire to achieve greatness.

Since making his debut as an artist in 2022 under Chocolate City, Young Jonn has consistently released hit singles.

His latest release comes off the back of two successful hits - 'Go Hard' and 'Disconnect'. 'Big Big Things' is the second official single to be dropped from his upcoming debut Album 'Jiggy Forever' which will be released in April 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dice Ailes pays homage to Fela Kuti as he returns with new single 'Dicey Baba'

Dice Ailes pays homage to Fela Kuti as he returns with new single 'Dicey Baba'

Porsha Williams has filed for divorced from Nigerian husband Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has filed for divorced from Nigerian husband Simon Guobadia

Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Kcee recruits Teni & Skibii for new single 'Ebelebe'

Kcee recruits Teni & Skibii for new single 'Ebelebe'

Court rejects Davido's application for stay of proceedings in ₦2bn breach of contract lawsuit

Court rejects Davido's application for stay of proceedings in ₦2bn breach of contract lawsuit

The real reason Kelly Rowland walked off the 'Today' show set last week

The real reason Kelly Rowland walked off the 'Today' show set last week

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

Monthly user replay data now available on Apple Music

Monthly user replay data now available on Apple Music

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

DT Brown releases soul-stirring single 'Aye Ole'

Eedris narrates how he got into the infamous fight with 50 Cent

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Odumodublvck to perform at Splash Festival in Germany

Odumodublvck is set to share the stage with Gunna, Offset, & 21 Savage in Germany

Burna Boy wants to redefine the global perception of African music [gettyimages]

I am challenging the perception of what African music can be - Burna Boy