Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Described as the anthem for the ambitious and the chorus of champions of grandeur, Young Jonn's new single is a celebration of the unyielding determination of the hustler and a glimpse into the extravagant pleasures of the superstar life.

The track weaves a narrative of confidence, charisma, and an unwavering pursuit of greatness, leaving an indelible mark on those who believe the grind will eventually pay.

The collaborative effort of Young Jonn, Kizz Daniel, and Seyi Vibez is a harmonious blend of talent, each artist contributing their unique flair and sound to create an unforgettable musical experience.

'Big Big Things' is more than just a song; it's an upbeat, feel-good anthem that serves as a rallying cry for dreamers, go-getters, and anyone with an unrelenting desire to achieve greatness.

Since making his debut as an artist in 2022 under Chocolate City, Young Jonn has consistently released hit singles.