Artist: Yemi Alade

Song Title: True Love

Genre: Afro-house, Gqom

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 5, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: VTek

Video Director: Paul Gambit

Details/Takeaway: African diva Yemi Alade releases this Vtek-produced Gqom dance anthem which serves as the second single from her forthcoming fifth studio album.

Alade comes through with her towering vocals and a pulsating guitar-driven instrumentation singing, "... I can feel it in my bassline, feel in my soul, I can feel in my liver, from my head down to my toes..." before returning to the triumphant chorus preaching happiness, joy, and dancing in the rain of true love.

You can play the song below;