Fresh off the release of ‘Oh My Gosh’ remix featuring American rapper, Rick Ross, self-acclaimed Mama Africa, Yemi Alade is set to release her fifth project in five years.

The project will be titled, ‘Woman of Steel,’ and it will be follow-up to her 2017 album, Black Magic.

Earlier today on her Instagram account (@yemialade), the Effyzzie singer dropped the following message, “#WOMANOFSTEEL album out soon #yemialade” to excite her fans.

It looks like the album will drop in weeks.

It has been reported that Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo, Duncan Mighty, and Funke Akindele will appear on the album.

For now, we wait.