Artist: Yemi Alade

Song Title: Boyz

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: June 17, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Vtek

Video Director: Paul Gambit

Details/Takeaway: 'Boyz' is an up-tempo number that marks Alade's first official outing for 2020. 'Boyz' gets a colourful, and performance charged music video which stars Afro-pop star Seyi Shay.

