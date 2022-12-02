RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade has released a new EP she calls 'African Baddie'.

Yemi Alade - African Baddie
Yemi Alade - African Baddie

Artist: Yemi Alade

Recommended articles

Album Title: African Baddie

Genre: Afrobeats, Dancehall, Afro-pop

Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022

Producer: Multiple Producers

Song Art:

Yemi Alade - African Baddie
Yemi Alade - African Baddie Pulse Nigeria

Length: 29 minutes 27 seconds

Features: 7 - Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Spice, Zlatan, Lemar, Bramsito, Joe Dwet File

Label: Effyzzie Music Group

Details/Takeaway: Yemi Alade returns with a new EP that combines are Africanism with Dancehall and Pop as she displays a stimulating version of herself.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'

Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'

Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Mayorkun wraps of 2022 with two new singles, 'Alarm' & 'Oshey Boys'

Mayorkun wraps of 2022 with two new singles, 'Alarm' & 'Oshey Boys'

Pheelz returns with new single, 'Ballin'

Pheelz returns with new single, 'Ballin'

Rema's 'Calm Down' receives Gold certification in the United States

Rema's 'Calm Down' receives Gold certification in the United States

Novemba displays flashes of fluid talent on 'Escapade'

Novemba displays flashes of fluid talent on 'Escapade'

'Selina Tested': Episode 24 Apocalypse tops YouTube Nigeria 2022 chart

'Selina Tested': Episode 24 Apocalypse tops YouTube Nigeria 2022 chart

OGB Recent and Sabinus top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year Top 10 Creators List

OGB Recent and Sabinus top YouTube Nigeria's end-of-year Top 10 Creators List

Trending

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

New Music Friday (Cover: Mohbad)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Tems (GQ)

Tems wins Best New Act at 2022 Soul Train Awards [See Full Winners List]