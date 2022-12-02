Artist: Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'
Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade has released a new EP she calls 'African Baddie'.
Album Title: African Baddie
Genre: Afrobeats, Dancehall, Afro-pop
Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022
Producer: Multiple Producers
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 29 minutes 27 seconds
Features: 7 - Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Spice, Zlatan, Lemar, Bramsito, Joe Dwet File
Label: Effyzzie Music Group
Details/Takeaway: Yemi Alade returns with a new EP that combines are Africanism with Dancehall and Pop as she displays a stimulating version of herself.
