Wurld documents his journey across Paris, Jozi, & Lagos in 'No Suffer'

The single features three distinct versions, each encapsulating the essence of the three culturally rich cities that have left an indelible mark on WurlD's musical journey

The trilogy kicks off at '3pm in Paris' featuring ODUMODUBLVCK, where WurlD seamlessly weaves a sonic tale amidst the romantic backdrop of the City of Love. The narrative then takes a rhythmic detour to '3am in Jozi,' featuring ODUMODUBLVCK and renowned South African DJ and producer Maphorisa, capturing the essence of Johannesburg's vibrant nightlife and Amapiano-infused sounds that define Johannesburg's happy hour.

Bringing the trilogy to a close, '6am in Lagos' features ODUMODUBLVCK and dives into the bustling energy of WurlD's hometown, where the hustle never sleeps and the energy is at its peak during the early hours of the morning. The track pays homage to Lagos as the epicenter of African creativity and innovation.

The production prowess behind 'No Suffer' is a collaboration of musical genius, with credits going to Themba Sekowe, Sadiq Onifade, Lotosh, Faraja Athanas, and Anne Tekstra. Their collective efforts have resulted in a seamless fusion of diverse influences that resonate with WurlD's signature sound.

The single is released under the banner of Addictive Content. 'No Suffer' is more than just a song; it's a journey through time zones and cultures, a testament to WurlD's ability to weave narratives through his music.