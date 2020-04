Artist: Wurld

Song Title: Love Nobody

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-House, House, Afro-Dance

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 24, 2020

Label: Universal Music

Producer: TMXO

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After an amazing 2019 for Wurld closed with the critically-acclaimed collaborative EP with Sarz, 'I Like Girls With Trobul,' Wurld returns in 2020 with this Afro-House tune that documents the sinister wishes of a possessive man in love.

You can listen to the song below;