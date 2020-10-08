On October 7, 2020, news broke that 'Soco' by Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's label, Starboy has been certified Gold in Canada. The song which features Spotless, Terri and Ceeza Milli follows Davido's 'Fall' in becoming the second Nigerian song to be certified in Canada.

A Gold certification in Canada is evidence that a song has moved at least 40,000 units equivalent. 'G Love' by British duo, Krept and Konan featuring Wizkid also got some good news. The song got a Silver certification in Canada for moving at least 200,000 units equivalent.

The news was reported via the Twitter account, Chart Data Nigeria.