'Soco' by Wizkid and Starboy, his label was one of the biggest songs of 2018. On November 5, 2019, news broke that it had amassed 122 million total streams.

The numbers come majorly from YouTube and Spotify. The numbers go thus; 60 million streams on YouTube, 32 million streams from audio and 30 million streams on Spotify. The news was broken by dedicated Wizkid news platform, Wizkid News on Instagram.

For the sake of a mix-up, 'Soco' is not a Wizkid song. It is billed to by his label, Starboy featuring Wizkid himself, signees, Spotless, Terri and Aristokrat Records act, Ceeza Milli.

How was the song made?

A few weeks ago, Nigerian producer, Northboi who produced the song tells Pulse how the song was made in this interview. He also talked about how the song led him to meet Wizkid.

You can watch the interview below;