Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

Released on October 19, 2024, the song has now set a new first-day streaming record on Spotify Nigeria after accumulating 1.1 million streams.

This impressive milestone sees Wizkid break the previous record he shared with Asake on their collaboration ‘MMS’ off the latter’s third album ‘Lungu Boy’.

Wizkid also becomes the artist with the top 3 songs with the highest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria with ‘IDK’ his collaboration with Zlatan holding the third spot.

‘Piece of My Heart’ which packs the RnB fusion mixed with mid-tempo bounce Wizkid favours has also become the first song to hit 1 million opening day streams on Spotify from any African country.

The record-breaking feat of Wizkid’s latest single reflects his status as one of Nigeria's most commercially successful artists. It also highlights the upward mobility of streaming in Nigeria, especially with Spotify which continues to expand its reach.

The single kicks off the ‘Morayo’ era for the Grammy winner who is expecting to release his highly anticipated sixth album on November 22, 2024.