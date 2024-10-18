Wizkid releases highly anticipated single 'Piece of My Heart'

'Piece of My Heart' packs the familiar RnB mid-tempo fusion with which Wizkid has dazzled listeners.

With heartwarming lyrics and captivating melodies, Wizkid's new single continues the soothing sound from his classic album 'Made In Lagos'.

The P2J and Dpat produced record sees Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz offer a love that comes with a good time. The beat flip mid-way into the track is one of the stand-out features of the song that will kick off a new season for the Grammy winner.

The song samples Wu-Tang Clan's 1994 single 'Can It Be All So Simple' and Gladys Knight & The Pips’ cover of Barbra Streisand’s 'The Way We Were' released in 1973.

Ahead of the release of his latest single, Wizkid hosted fans at pre-release parties in Paris and London where he also teased new songs from his upcoming sixth album 'Morayo' set for release on November 22, 2024.

