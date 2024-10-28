RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Piece of My Heart' sets new record on YouTube Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid's new single 'Piece of My Heart' continues to break streaming records.

In another milestone, Wizkid's 'Piece of My Heart' has become the song with the biggest week streams on YouTube Nigeria.

The RnB single garnered 1.20 million streams which saw it surpass the previous record of 1.18M streams held by Fireboy's 'Peru' remix featuring Ed Sheeran.

This milestone comes after the single broke the record for biggest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria thereby surpassing the record he shares with Asake's 'MMS'.

‘Piece of My Heart’ which packs the RnB fusion mixed with mid-tempo bounce Wizkid favours has also become the first song to hit 1 million opening day streams on Spotify from any African country.

The record-breaking feat of Wizkid’s latest single reflects his status as one of Nigeria's most commercially successful artists. It also highlights the upward mobility of streaming in Nigeria, especially on YouTube which continues to be one of the most popular digital streaming platforms in the country.

The single kicks off the ‘Morayo’ era for the Grammy winner who is expecting to release his highly anticipated sixth album on November 22, 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi

