Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200

According to chart news platform Chart Data, 'More Love, Less Ego' has debuted on the Billboard 200 entering at number 59.

The Billboard Hot 200 is a chart of the top-selling albums in the United States and Wizkid enters the chart after selling 13,000 in its first week.

In the history of Afrobeats albums that have debuted on the chart, 'More Love, Less Ego' falls second behind Burna Boy's 6th album 'Love, Damini' which debuted at number 14 after selling 25,000 in its first week and becoming the highest charting Nigerian album on the chart.