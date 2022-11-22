RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid's fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego' has made its first appearance on the Billboard 200.

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego)
Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego)

Details: On 11th, November 2022 Nigerian music megastar Wizkid released his fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego'.

Recommended articles

According to chart news platform Chart Data, 'More Love, Less Ego' has debuted on the Billboard 200 entering at number 59.

The Billboard Hot 200 is a chart of the top-selling albums in the United States and Wizkid enters the chart after selling 13,000 in its first week.

In the history of Afrobeats albums that have debuted on the chart, 'More Love, Less Ego' falls second behind Burna Boy's 6th album 'Love, Damini' which debuted at number 14 after selling 25,000 in its first week and becoming the highest charting Nigerian album on the chart.

'More Love, Less Ego' joins Fireboy's 'Playboy' and Asake's 'Mr. Money With the Vibe' albums that have Nigerian debuted on Billboard 200 in 2022. 'Playboy' debuted at number 129 after selling 9,000 in its first week. 'Mr. Money With the Vibes' debuted at number 66 after selling 13,000 in its first week.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101'

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Odumodu Blvck releases highly anticipated single, 'Picanto' feat Zlatan & ECko Miles

Odumodu Blvck releases highly anticipated single, 'Picanto' feat Zlatan & ECko Miles

Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200

YCEE returns with smoking Amapiano single, 'Azul '22' feat Costa Titch, Phantom Steeze & Ma Gang Official

YCEE returns with smoking Amapiano single, 'Azul '22' feat Costa Titch, Phantom Steeze & Ma Gang Official

Funke Akindele releases trailer for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Funke Akindele releases trailer for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

‘Nanny’: Anna Diop on diving into her personal life to play the lead in new psychological thriller [Pulse Interview]

‘Nanny’: Anna Diop on diving into her personal life to play the lead in new psychological thriller [Pulse Interview]

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Senth Music

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems

Tems earns 3 nominations for 2023 Grammy Awards