Details: On 11th, November 2022 Nigerian music megastar Wizkid released his fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego'.
Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' debutson Billboard 200
Wizkid's fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego' has made its first appearance on the Billboard 200.
According to chart news platform Chart Data, 'More Love, Less Ego' has debuted on the Billboard 200 entering at number 59.
The Billboard Hot 200 is a chart of the top-selling albums in the United States and Wizkid enters the chart after selling 13,000 in its first week.
In the history of Afrobeats albums that have debuted on the chart, 'More Love, Less Ego' falls second behind Burna Boy's 6th album 'Love, Damini' which debuted at number 14 after selling 25,000 in its first week and becoming the highest charting Nigerian album on the chart.
'More Love, Less Ego' joins Fireboy's 'Playboy' and Asake's 'Mr. Money With the Vibe' albums that have Nigerian debuted on Billboard 200 in 2022. 'Playboy' debuted at number 129 after selling 9,000 in its first week. 'Mr. Money With the Vibes' debuted at number 66 after selling 13,000 in its first week.
