Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' to become Nigeria's highest charting album ever on the Billboard 200

Last week, 'Made In Lagos' peaked at No. 58. When the album dropped in October 2020, 'Made In Lagos' peaked at No. 80.

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)

On September 6, 2021, it became known that Wizkid's Made In Lagos, has risen to a new position of No. 28 on the Billboard 200.

This comes after a 'Essence (Remix)' with Justin Bieber - which rose to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 - and Made In Lagos (Deluxe).

With this new peak, 'Made In Lagos' becomes Nigeria's highest charting album on the Billboard 200, surpassing Burna Boy's Twice As Tall, which peaked at No. 54. Last week, 'Made In Lagos' peaked at No. 58. When the album dropped in October 2020, 'Made In Lagos' peaked at No. 80.

twitter.com

In a review of 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe),' Pulse Nigeria noted that, "Made In Lagos’ has risen to No. 58 on the Billboard 200. The highest chart position for a Nigerian album on the chart is No. 54, by Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall.’ With a deluxe version and surging success of ‘Essence,’ ‘Made In Lagos’ could rise even further on the charts."

You can see the other Nigerian albums to have debut on the Billboard 200 HERE.

Watch the Facts Only episode on the topic below;

Made In Lagos Deluxe and Wizkid's Grammy chances | Pulse Facts Only

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

