Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' hits a new peak of 58 on the Billboard 200, as tracklist for deluxe drops

Motolani Alake

Buju, Justin Bieber to feature on the deluxe.

Cover art of Wizkids 14 track studio album Made In Lagosb [Premium Times]

On August 24, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' hit a new peak of No. 58 on the Billboard 200. It also hit No. 1 on Billboard's World Music Album charts.

This comes after 'Essence (Remix)' with Justin Bieber hit a new peak of 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 by climbing 28 places from 44.

In other news, the album is also set to get a deluxe on August 27, 2021. And it will feature Buju and Justin Bieber. When the deluxe was announced, Bella Shmurda was rumoured to be another of the featured acts, but it appears that he didn't make the final cut. Some fans have also speculated that he might be on the album, but not as a listed feature while others have speculated that his label issues led to his inclusion.

