Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to No. 9 on Billboard Hot 100

Motolani Alake

A new peak of No. 16 means that 'Essence' climbed 28 places.

Wizkid and Justin Beiber (Instagram)
Wizkid and Justin Beiber (Instagram)

On Monday, October 18, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' hit a new peak of No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Just week ago, the record at at No. 10. It's also been looking good on the Shazam and Urban Radio charts.

You can watch thoughts around the song on 'Facts Only';

What does Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)' with Justin Bieber mean for Afrobeats? | Pulse Facts Only

