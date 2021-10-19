On Monday, October 18, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' hit a new peak of No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to No. 9 on Billboard Hot 100
A new peak of No. 16 means that 'Essence' climbed 28 places.
Recommended articles
Just week ago, the record at at No. 10. It's also been looking good on the Shazam and Urban Radio charts.
You can watch thoughts around the song on 'Facts Only';
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng