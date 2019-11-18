In the early hours of November 18, 2017, the 2019 Soul Train Awards held at The Orleans Arena, a 9,500-seat multi-purpose arena in Paradise, Nevada, in the Las Vegas Valley.

It was hosted by Tisha Campbel-Martin and Tichina Arnold. The night saw superstars like Chris Brown, Drake and Beyonce win big. New acts like Lizzo and Summer Walker also walked away with huge awards.

However, the big talking point came when 'Brown Skin Girl,' Wizkid's collaboration with Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter and SaiNt Jhn won the Ashford and Sampson Songwriters' Award. The credited songwriters on the song are; Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun and Richard Isong.

Wizkid is only one of a number of Nigerians to feature on Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift.