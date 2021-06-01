RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid excites fans by teasing the 'Made In Lagos' tour

The last time Wizkid went on tour, it was the Starboy Fest which included the sold out O2 Arena show in London, on the same day as Headies 2019.

On May 30, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced his 'Made In Lagos' tour.

However, tour dates are still set to be revealed. As a promotional tool, he asked fans to suggest where they would like to see him. As you can imagine, Wizkid was not short on responses.

The last time Wizkid went on tour, it was the Starboy Fest which included the sold out O2 Arena show in London, on the same day as Headies 2019. The tour ended in Lagos in December 2019.

'Made In Lagos' Tour is named after his critically-acclaimed fourth studio album which continues to garner rave reviews from across the world

