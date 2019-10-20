On Friday, October 18, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid commenced Starboy Fest in Manchester, England, United Kingdom. Performers include Tiwa Savage, Terri, Ms Banks, Eugy, Maleek Berry and Afro B.

A day later, Saturday, October 19, 2019 with a line-up that includes Naira Marley, Fireboy DML, Naffe Smallz, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks and so forth, Wizkid thrilled a strong support of fans at the O2 Arena.

The singer performed a string of his hits before a large section of camera lights and adulation.

As he promised, he brought Reekado Banks for the event, but Naira Marley stole the show with a very creative zanku.

Burna Boy also joined Wizkid backstage. One funny highlight was Burna Boy hailing Skepta with some of the biggest bits of 'wash' in history.

Runtown and Bankulli made appearances.