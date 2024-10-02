ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid previews two new songs as he gears up for the release of 'Morayo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fans get a peek into some of the songs from Wizkid's upcoming album.

The London release party for Wizkid's upcoming single comes days after he held a similar release party in Paris which had in attendance Brent Faiyaz.

At the sold-out event that was tagged "for females only," Wizkid teased two new singles from his upcoming sixth album 'Morayo'.

The upbeat records have ostensible Afrobeats elements that attract excitement from the audience.

The songs have equally generated reaction online as observers pointed out that the Grammy winner teased an Afrobeats record after embarking on an infamous rant to dissociate with the genre.

The new teasers suggest that there might be significant Afrobeats records on Wizkid's upcoming album which he also confirmed will feature Nigerian stars.

'Piece of My Heart' marks the start of the 'Morayo' era which is Wizkid's sixth album that's a tribute to his late mother who passed away in 2023.

Wizkid had earlier described the highly anticipated album as his best yet and his upcoming collaboration with Brent Faiyaz offers fans an insight into what to expect on the project.

For Brent Faiyaz, this marks his second collaboration with a Nigerian artist after he was featured by Tems on 'Found' off her successful EP 'If Orange Was A Place'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

