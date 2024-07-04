ADVERTISEMENT
'The best I ever made': Wizkid says on upcoming album 'Morayo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid is upbeat on his upcoming album.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming sixth album 'Morayo,' Wizkid has called the album his best yet.

The Grammy winner said this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on July 4. 2024.

"MORAYO!! Best album I ever made!! Now listen! It’s only up from here!" the post reads.

Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo' is named after his late mother who passed away in August 2023. Wizkid's latest post on his next album came after he paid an emotional tribute to his mother's first posthumous.

In a recent post on X, the award-winning sensation revealed that his album will feature Nigerian artists. The revelation comes after Wizkid was recently spotted in the studio with different Nigerian artists including Shallipopi, Odumodublvck, and Omah Lay.

'Morayo' comes off the back of Wizkid's 2023 EP 'S2' which had the songs 'IDK' feat Zlatan and 'Diamond' feat Wande Coal.

'Morayo' will be Wizkid's sixth LP coming after his 2022 album 'More Love, Less Ego' which had the lead singles 'Money & Love' and 'Bad To Me'.

Anticipation is high for Wizkid's next album, especially after he infamously posted on his Instagram story that he doesn't want to be associated with Afrobeats and all those who love his first album 'Superstar' and Afrobeats shouldn't bother listening to his next album.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

