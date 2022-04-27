RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Wizkid claims he was paid one million dollars (415 million naira) to perform at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto.

Wizkid in shirts and pants from MM6 Maison Margiela [GQ]
Wizkid in shirts and pants from MM6 Maison Margiela [GQ]

Rolling Loud has announced the Nigerian singer as one of three headliners for their first concert in Canada's largest city, Toronto. Wizkid, Dave, and Future are the headliners for the three-day concert, which will take place at Ontario Place, a 15,000-person capacity outdoor concert venue in the heart of Toronto.

Recommended articles

Following the announcement and confirmation of his story by Wizkid, the Nigerian pop star made a shocking revelation. He hinted in his story that he was paid a million dollars to be one of the event's headliners. Wizkid will perform on the third day, September 11th, 2022. Other than Wizkid, Mavin Records Rema is the only Nigerian scheduled to perform at the concert.

Wizkid teases a $1 million payday to headline the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto.

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto
Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid's story is simply a confirmation of Future's tweet from a few days ago, in which he claimed he was paid a million dollars to headline a concert. "How many trap niggas u kno can get 1mil ah show??? #IMDATNIGGA," he tweeted.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Efe Ogbeni is a heartless human being - Music producer, Shizzi calls out his manager

Efe Ogbeni is a heartless human being - Music producer, Shizzi calls out his manager

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

TY Dolla Sign shares snippet of new song with CKay

TY Dolla Sign shares snippet of new song with CKay

2Face Idbia celebrates 1st daughter on her 16th birthday

2Face Idbia celebrates 1st daughter on her 16th birthday

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x

Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Netflix debuts its first African podcast ‘Never Late |African Time’

Netflix debuts its first African podcast ‘Never Late |African Time’

Actress Lota Chukwu explains why making documentaries are difficult in Nigeria

Actress Lota Chukwu explains why making documentaries are difficult in Nigeria

Trending

Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'

Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'. [Punch]

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

Banky W and Wizkid

Did Terri exit Wizkid's Starboy Records? [Pulse Exclusive]

Wizkid and Terri (TheWestAfricanPilot)

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo (NotJustOk)