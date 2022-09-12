RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid makes history after becoming the first African to headline Rolling Loud Festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has once again made history after he became the first African artist to headline the famous music festival "Rolling Loud".

Wizkid 2022 pic 01
Wizkid 2022 pic 01

Details: On Sunday, 11th September 2022, Wizkid headlined the third day of the Rolling Loud Festival in Toronto, Canada.

His appearance made him the first African to headline a Rolling Loud Festival and Wizkid marked the history night by thrilling the crowd with a captivating selection of his classic records.

The night also saw a first-ever performance from Wizkid's latest efforts on Chris Brown's 'Call Me Everyday' which had the audience singing along.

Wizkid Headline Rolling Loud in Festival Toronto 2022
Wizkid Headline Rolling Loud in Festival Toronto 2022 Pulse Nigeria

What this means for Afrobeats: It has been a long time coming for Afrobeats which is now at an all-time high. Nigerian superstars are in high demand across the world with many of them going on tours that span multiple countries across Africa, Europe, and North America.

Wizkid's latest feat of becoming the first African artist to headline Rolling Loud which is one of the biggest music festivals in America will invariably open the doors for other superstars.

The first time is always the hardest hence Wizkid's monumental feat will make it easier for the next generation of Afrobeats stars.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
