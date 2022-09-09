Wizkid announces release date for new single 'Bad To Me'

The new single is set to be the his first since he added four new tracks to 'Made In Lagos' for the deluxe.

The news as sparked excitement amongst fans who have been eagerly waiting for new music from the Grammy winner.

In 2022, Wizkid has continued to enjoy massive patronage from the singles of his hugely successful 'Made In Lagos' album. 'Essence' became the first Afrobeats single to go Platinum in the US and 'Made In Lagos' became the first African album to get a gold certification.