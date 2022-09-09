Details: Earlier in the week, Wizkid indicated by his Instagram Story that he will be dropping new music. He shared that a big announcement was coming on September 9th and today, he revealed that he will be dropping his new single September 14th.
Wizkid announces release date for new single 'Bad To Me'
Afrobeats megastar Wizkid has announced the date for his next release. He made the announcement vis his Instagram account on Friday, 9th September 2022.
The new single is set to be the his first since he added four new tracks to 'Made In Lagos' for the deluxe.
The news as sparked excitement amongst fans who have been eagerly waiting for new music from the Grammy winner.
In 2022, Wizkid has continued to enjoy massive patronage from the singles of his hugely successful 'Made In Lagos' album. 'Essence' became the first Afrobeats single to go Platinum in the US and 'Made In Lagos' became the first African album to get a gold certification.
Wizkid has also appeared on a handful of collaborations including Chris Brown's 'Call Me Everyday', BNXN'S 'Many Ways', and DJ Tunez's 'Majo.'
