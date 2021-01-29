This contest ended on 24th of January, making three people emerge winners from each category. The award ceremony which is expected to hold annually will be known for its wide appreciation of artistry and creativity as far as short videos are concerned.

Awards for the ASVCC was presented in two categories: Top creators and Upcoming creators. Just as the categories express, top creators are heavy users of the app who have been with the brand in the last one year and have constantly made posts, especially viral ones.

Upcoming creators are users of the app who have newly joined but seem to be having a good time. Awards will be assessed through nominations and voting with the top winners for each category receiving a Vskit special honour trophy. It is indeed great to know one is being recognised by a brand for doing what you love.

Winners emerge from the first ever Vskit Awards "ASVCC"

Although Darmeey, EsthyChi and Estar looked like they would emerge winners as they were the leading contestants at the beginning, other contestants apparently put in more work, which took two of the initial leaders of the chart.

The top three winners for the Top Creators Awards are EsthyChi with 279,668 votes, Shez_Cute with 262,722 votes and Beejay with 189,927 votes. EsthyChi who has been with Vskit since 2019 deserves to win. She has been consistent with video uploads, while she also makes sure to share her contents on her social media platforms daily.

Esthy’s creativity and originality also no doubt played a large role in the number of followers she has on the app and the fact that she emerged winner. Beejay on the other hand is known for his wit in transitions. Think magic moves on Vskit, think Beejay. This unique content must have earned him second place in the ASVCC. Shez_cute who was the first female to reach 200,000 followers on Vskit has been a Vskit sensation since she joined.

Her knack for fashion and the creativity she adds when beautifying her space helped her gain large followers on Vskit. It is no surprise how these contestants were able to emerge top three.

The Upcoming Creators also did not relent, and top three winners proved their readiness. Ms.Ndanu emerged winner with 80,316 votes while Funny_bugatti and Gnesis took the second and third place with 54,185 and 48,288 votes respectively.

In the past year, Vskit had it booming as the number of app downloads grew in millions; it witnessed more users visiting and using the app especially as 2020 had most of her days in lockdown, this resulted in an increase of traffic on the platform.

Users also witnessed tons of amazing challenges and contests organised by both Vskit and partnering brands. One huge partnership last year was with ace mobile phone brand itel in the #itelSupportsDreams campaign held in December.

The partnership saw students from Leap of Dance Academy and Patya receiving loads of gifts from both brands. Star ballet child dancer; Anthony Madu expressed his deepest gratitude as Vskit promised to embark on more CSR in 2021. This CSR move was indeed great as it helped reveal how thoughtful the brand is of Nigerians. It is safe to say; it was a splendid year for the organisation in terms of brand awareness and growth.

Thanks to Vskit, short videos have become of high acceptance. Tons of content creators have been discovered through this award, and it is safe to say the app helped in making this possible because of its ease of use. Compared to YouTube which allows long videos, you find a lot more people tilting to the use of short videos to convey their messages creatively. 2021 seems to be the year where content creators will prove their creativity by conveying the best messages in easily consumable forms of 15 – 60 second videos. The trend is definitely changing.

While this is an amazing move by the brand, it does not come as a surprise. Vskit is known to appreciate its users and are big on rewarding creativity, especially by Africans. In its 3 years of existence in Africa, the brand has been able to achieve great market participation and recognition. Different challenges accompanied with mouth-watering prizes are known features of Vskit.

Brands and influencers have also found the app worthy of partnerships. With its fast-sprouting user base, and the kinds of contents being churned out per second, it is obvious that there is more up their sleeves and they are certainly not slowing down in 2021. To see more on the happenings of the ASVCC, kindly visit this link https://s.vskit.tv/r/7vbe

