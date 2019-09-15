Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' a weekly compilation of the 10 biggest songs you need to play this week.

It's been an eventful week that saw Davido announce his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, and culminated in Naira Marley and Wizkid releasing new songs. You can catch up on that HERE.

For this week, here are the selected songs;

Vien featuring Kiienka - Demons

A track born straight from the sonic avant-garde movement of the late 2000's in Hip-Hop. It was championed by Kid Cudi and Kanye West. Coincidentally, Kid Cudi's classic album, Man On The Moon clocked 10 yesterday.

With a beautiful hook, Vien tells a story of focus amidst distractions. The song is also the final track on Vien's new EP, Eternal Flex.

Ctrl - Work

An afro-fusion beauty, Lagos-based Ctrl sings croons like the typical Nigerian singer. However, the beat and the vibes he conjures up are pleasing.

Bella Shmurda featuring Olamide - Vision 2020

Forget his awkward name for a minute, focus on what he's saying. Unlike Tiwa Savage on '49-99,' he did not conflate a political topic with automatic relevance.

Instead, he works at it. 'Vision 2020' was the slogan of every Nigerian politician seeking to cajole the electorate with a fake vision. 2020 is next year, nothing has been done. This song aims to shine the light on Nigerian inadequacies as against the infamous 'Vision 2020' rhetoric.

Paybac - Boy Band

Ace Nigerian rapper, Paybac gears up for Cult, his fifth project in less than 24 months. Just a few months ago, he released the critically acclaimed album, Alternate Ending as the group, The Lost and Found alongside frequent collaborator, Boogey.

The first single off the album is, 'Boy Band' and it's mighty impressive. Paybac doesn't do 'average,' anyway.

Zeenoleesky - Popo

Nigerian street star, Zeenoleesky continues to emerge from the underground with good songs. This Shocker-produced song tells Zeeno's story of the struggle and the situation of things.

Tomide - Wake Up

When you hear a fusion of sounds, this is it. This is the kind of song that serves eclectic vibes to the soul. On the one part, it is a sentimental ballad. On the other, it's an EDM song. But one thing, it is good.

Brainee - Monday

A few days ago, Nigerian rapper released his EP, Chapter 1. The song which merges EDM/pop with Nigerian dancehall vibes is the first single off the EP.

Mo Gunz - Amazing

Nigerian rapper, Mo Gunz has released this trap bop about all things good.

Mo’believe - Omo Ase

Talented Nigerian soul/folk singer returns with, 'Omo Ase,' a 'wash' song that appreciates a woman's look on a particular night. As he sees her, he is determined to do great things with her.

Dapo Tuburna featuring Psycho YP and Ycee - Penthouse

Released a few days ago, it's the talented Tuburna's offering to the trap wave.