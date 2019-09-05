Artist: Tiwa Savage

Song Title: 49-99

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 5, 2019

Label: Universal Music Group

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: A week ago, Nigerian superstar started promoting her new single, '49-99.'

Yesterday, she had a listening party in London, England, UK where he explained the meaning and idea behind '49-99' and how the song was made.

On '49-99,' Savage says, “The song encourages the young to put down the sense of inheritance and work for what they desire in life, for a better tomorrow. We can’t sit on our old glories and expect things to change for the better.

"‘49-99’ also addresses some political leaders who, instead of focusing on the growth of a nation, are there just for the money and having affairs with underage girls – while the citizenry is hustling hard to make a daily living."

You can watch the video below;