Artist: Tiwa Savage
Song Title: 49-99
Genre: Afrobeats
Album: TBA
Date of release: September 5, 2019
Label: Universal Music Group
Producer: Pheelz
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: A week ago, Nigerian superstar started promoting her new single, '49-99.'
Yesterday, she had a listening party in London, England, UK where he explained the meaning and idea behind '49-99' and how the song was made.
On '49-99,' Savage says, “The song encourages the young to put down the sense of inheritance and work for what they desire in life, for a better tomorrow. We can’t sit on our old glories and expect things to change for the better.
"‘49-99’ also addresses some political leaders who, instead of focusing on the growth of a nation, are there just for the money and having affairs with underage girls – while the citizenry is hustling hard to make a daily living."
You can watch the video below;