Here is 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly compilation of the 10 songs you need to play this week.

A mixed week that includes the good music releases, label drama and Busola Dakolo culminates. The industry also awaits Wizkid's latest single, 'Joro.'

Last week was great on Who Get Ear, we had a few great acts which you can check out HERE.

For volume 69 of Who Get Ear, you can check the list below;

Chyn = What You Want

This drum-heavy, GMK-produced sound fuses with a tuned out vocal sample that drops in the second half of each verse. Other instruments also chime in to complement Chyn's laidback style of rap.

The song details Chyn's interest in an interesting woman.

Zamir + YCee = Anti

You can play the song HERE.

LOS Member, Zamir is back trapping like he owns the joint, crooning on the topics of identity and self-discovery. 'Anti' documents the rapper's anti-social tendencies as the hook suggests.

Ycee comes in with the soul of Nasty C and unsurprisingly beautifies the song.

CMion- Religion

You might remember him. If you don't, that's okay too. You should catch some things on this one. On a beat incorporates a reggae sample with trap music, Cmion showcases his impressive sung-rap technique and evolution as an emcee.

Jinmi Abduls + Oxlade = GREED

Two of the brightest talents in Nigerian music collaborate for this anti-vice anthem. The song is self-criticism as a man apologizes to his lover after he cheated on her. His reason; greed.

The best part of this song is the bass string that comes in the second half of each verse and runs onto the hook.

Delly Black = Ghetto Love

Delly Black releases this afro-fusion love song that runs on dancehall vibes. The topical discussion is an appraisal of womahood.

Jasën Blu = Brown Shuga

Talented singer and WeTalkSound affiliate cues into the pro-melanin era to sing in honour of a certain melanin-rich woman.

Apparently, the woman is already intoxicating, but her skin color heightens the intoxication to unprecedented levels. It's so bad that Jasen Blu starts making promises.

CheekyChizzy = Kokoma

Signed to DB Records owned by Nigerian legend, D'Banj, CheekyChizzy croons on this pon pon beat to tell the appraise a woman in both loving and raunchy ways.

Idahams - AMAYANABO (The King)

As a follow up to his Teni-featured bop, 'No One Else,' Idahams pays tribute to his Ijaw roots.

The beat merges the beauty of Eastern hi-life with makossa, serving reminders to the days of J Martins.

VRSD + Bionic the Soul King = Come Alive

About a week ago, Hip-Hop Producer, Bionic the Soul King and Emcee, VRSD released their collaborative effort, 'Come Alive.'

The first single off their upcoming collaborative project, Black Sankofa. Backed by Bionic’s smooth production, VRSD muses over the state of the nation and tackles relationship woes while calling on all of us to "Come Alive" and take steps in a more positive direction.

GospelOnDebeatz + Okiemute + MoonChild Sanelly = Money

Off the impending The Flux Album, Nigerian producer, GospelOnDeBeatz known for producing for acts like Burna Boy drops this catchy tune that documents money.

Okiemute is particularly impressive on this one.